Fship Logistics appoints Mukund Hari as COO

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: Logistics player Fship Logistics on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mukund Hari as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The company has also appointed Raju Sinha as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). Hari and Sinha will add to the company’s growth and expansion plans, Fship Logistics said in a statement.

“With Mukund and Raju on board, we are poised to redefine excellence and set new benchmarks for the future,” Ashutosh Bharti, founder of Fship Logistics, said.

Hari has over 15 years of extensive experience in e-commerce and logistics. He has been in organisations like Delhivery, Ecom Express, and Snapdeal.

Sinha has an experience of over a decade in sales strategy and e-commerce consultation. He held notable positions at Just Dial and Shiprocket360, where he played a role in leading sales and business development.

Fship Logistics integrates tech-enabled logistics services, offering a platform for online businesses to optimise shipping operations, track orders, and make informed decisions through partnerships with various courier companies like Delhivery, Bluedart, XpressBees, Ship with Amazon, Ekart, Ecom Express, and DTDC. (PTI)