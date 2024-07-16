FSD Anantnag Seizes Foreign Brand Cigarettes Without Pictorial Warnings

ANANTNAG, July 16: Food Safety Department (FSD) Anantnag today conducted a massive raid in Anantnag on the trade and sale of illicit cigarettes particularly foreign brands violating different provisions of Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.

During the raids, many departmental stores were found selling cigarettes without the mandatory pictorial warnings on packets thereof. Huge cache of such cigarettes worth Rs. 32,500 were seized from Abdullah Sirs Departmental Store and Rumi Utility Stores at Anantnag , under section 7 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA).

Further, the Food Safety team warned shopkeepers to desist from sale of any kind of the Tobacco products, without pictorial and statutory warning failing which stern action as per law shall follow against those who are found violating the different provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003.