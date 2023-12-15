Fruit, vegetable vendors protest

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 15: Fruit and vegetable vendors in Kathua town held a strong protest today against the action of Municipal Council which removed them from footpaths during the anti encroachment drive launched by the district administration.

They held a strong protest at Mukherjee Chowk here and raised anti encroachment drive slogans which they alleged has snatched their bread and butter. They said since the drive was launched they have been made idle and are unable to earn their livelihood. This has created an uncertain situation for them and in case no immediate steps were taken the poor vendors and their families will face starvation.

They warned that in case administration failed to settle their problems within two days and allot the space to them where they can install their reharis etc they will be forced to launch a strong agitation for which the administration will be responsible.