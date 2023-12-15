Traffic police seizes 4 bikes on stunt-charge

Excelsior Correspondent

SUNDERBANI, Dec 15: Today Divisional Transportation Inspector (DTI) hold a special nakka at Jammu Poonch national highway & seized over speed & stunt bike bikes.

According to reports today DTI Ajaj Mirza said we hold nakka and special focus on the riding over speed and stunt bikers. DTI said today we seized four bikes who found in over speed and stunts our nakka will continue if any person found in stunts by bikes then will take legal action against him and his bike will also seize.