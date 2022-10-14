Fruit-laden trucks faced difficulties on NH-44 due to bumper crop this year: Div Com P K Pole

Says more than 80 thousands fruit-laden trucks have passed vie NH till Oct 12

Kupwara, Oct 14: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole on Friday said that fruit-laden trucks faced difficulties on the National Highway as the Kashmir valley witnessed a bumper apple crop, which crossed 21 lakh metric tonnes this year.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Langate, Pole, said the apple crop usually remained in between 17 to 18 lakh tonnes, however, this year it crossed 21 lakh metric tonnes.

He added that due to the bumper crop this year, fruit-laden trucks faced some difficulties on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as people harvest the apple here in bulk.

He also said that till the 12th of this month, around 80, 000 fruit-laden trucks crossed via the national highway while some of them were diverted via Mughal road.

“There is smooth passage of trucks along the national highway now and at least 1, 500 fruit-laden trucks are received per day,” he said. (KNO)