Friday passes off peacefully, barring few incidents

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar Sept 13: Authorities today imposed fresh restrictions in parts of Srinagar and other areas of Kashmir as a preventive measure in view of Friday congregational prayers which passed off peacefully barring few incidents of stone pelting and clashes.

Entry into Srinagar was curtailed, as police and para-military men blocked few roads with concertina wire and iron barriers. The vehicles were allowed at the majority of the barricades but in some old city areas including Jamia Masjid area no vehicles were allowed at these barricades.

The Friday congregational prayers were offered in mosques located in the interiors of the city and elsewhere in the Valley. No prayers were allowed in major mosques and shrines of the Valley for the sixth consecutive Friday.

The security barricades were strengthened around the Jamia Masjid Srinagar where prayers were not allowed. The prayers have not been allowed in the Jamia Masjid for over one and a half month now.

The prayers passed off peacefully with no major untoward incident reported from any part of the Valley. However, security forces were heavily deployed around the mosques where the Friday prayers were allowed but the number of people who prayed in these mosques was very less.

There were stone pelting clashes in parts of Srinagar after Friday prayers in which around one dozen persons were injured.

A protest march was carried out in Jinab Sahib area of Soura in Srinagar. It passed off peacefully but later there was stone pelting during which security forces fired pelts and teargas to disperse the protesters.

At least six persons were injured in the teargas and pellet firing. One of them, a 14 year old boy from Bacchpora area of Soura was admitted to SKIMS hospital for treatment as he was hit by pellets in his head. However, his condition is stated to be stable. The other injured were treated locally.

The clashes also took place in Rainawari and Ashai Bagh areas of Srinagar after Friday prayers. Security forces fired pellets and tear gas to disperse the protesters. At least half a dozen protesters were injured in the clashes.

And the normal life remained disrupted across the Kashmir valley for the 40th consecutive day today, with markets closed and public transport off the roads. The attendance in Government offices remained thin.

The schools remained open across the Valley but the students failed to turn up as parents are unwilling to send their wards.

The mobile telephone services and Internet including broadband services continue to remain suspended since August 5.