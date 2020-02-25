NEW DELHI: There was fresh violence in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday with mobs vandalising shuttered shops and pelting stones.
The area continued to remain tense, a day after violence over the amended citizenship law claimed seven lives, including that of a head constable. (AGENCIES)
Home Social Trends Fresh violence in parts of northeast Delhi
Editorial
Yet another tragic accident
Dal dwellers’ woes
Need to enforce traffic regulations
Regularise casual workers
Who were beneficiaries of ‘Roshni Scheme’?
Law Commission sans members