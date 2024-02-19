Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rains In Plains Of Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Feb 19: Snowfall in higher reaches, including Gulmarg skiing resort, and rains in plains lashed Kashmir on Monday as precipitation is likely to continue in the valley over the next 48 hours, officials said.

Gulmarg skiing resort in Baramulla district, which is scheduled to host the fourth Khelo India Winter Games from Wednesday, has received around 1.5 feet of fresh snowfall over the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Snowfall was also reported from Kupwara, Handwara and Sonamarg areas of the valley.

The rest of the valley, including Srinagar city, has been lashed by moderate to heavy rains since Sunday.

Srinagar has received 12.4 mm rainfall over the past 24 hours while Qazigund received 12.8 mm rains.

Pahalgam (18.6 mm), Kupwara (42.7 mm) and Kokernag (8.0 mm) also received substantial rains over the same period.

The Jammu region has also been lashed by rains, which has forced the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to mudslides at two places in Ramban district. (Agencies)