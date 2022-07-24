Fresh batches of pilgrims leave through the twin routes to pay obeisance at Amarnath

SRINAGAR, July 24: Fresh batches of more than 3,500 yatris proceed from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath to pay obeisance here on Sunday, officials said.

They said 2,482 pilgrims had paid obeisance at the cave shrine till 11 AM on Sunday taking the total number of yatris who had paid obeisance at the Amarnath Cave shrine to 2,60,066 so far since the 43 day long Yatra commenced on June 30.

Fresh batches of yatris were allowed to proceed from the traditional Nunwan Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal via Dumail in Ganderbal district on Sunday amid dry and clear weather conditions.

As many as 1,106 pilgrims including 173 women, 4 sadhus and 15 children proceeded from Baltal via Domail to undertake the trek to the cave shrine of Amarnath this morning.

208 pilgrims were also airlifted in 37 sorties by chopper from Baltal base camp to Amarnath cave shrine for paying obeisance there till 11 AM on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 fresh batches of yatris were also allowed to proceed from traditional Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam and at halting points of Chandanwari and Panjtarni in south Kashmir today. Kashmir weather, an independent weather observatory forecast Possibility of rain showers between afternoon and night at Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Zojibal, M G Top, Sheshnag, Poshpatri, Panchtarni, Sangam and Holy Cave.

Chances of heavy showers are also there. Similarly from the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district possibility of rain showers between afternoon and night at Baltal, Dumail, Brarimarg, Sangam and Holy Cave with the chances of heavy showers also. (AGENCIES)