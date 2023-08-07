Fresh Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves From Srinagar For Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 7: Another batch of pilgrims left from Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar for their onward pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine on Monday morning.

The pilgrims were heard shouting ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Slogans on their way to the holy shrine.

“The arrangements made for the yatra are very good, I have not seen such a facility anywhere, I would like to thank our Army for this. I will come here every year” Devi lal kumawat, a pilgrim said.

“Administration has helped in every way; local people are also very cooperative. Everyone should come and see Kashmir, we are very happy to be here,” another pilgrim told ANI.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023. (Agencies)