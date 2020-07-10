Fresh advisory against fraudulent websites inviting registration under PM-Kusum Scheme

NEW DELHI, July 10: New & Renewable Energy Ministry on Friday issued a fresh advisory against fraudulent websites claiming registration under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme.

”It is recently noticed that two new websites have recently cropped up illegally claiming registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme. Web addresses of the said websites are https://kusum-yojana.co.in/ and https://www.onlinekusumyojana.co.in/. The miscreants behind these websites are potentially duping general public and misusing data captured through these fake portals,” according to a ministry statement here.

While the ministry is taking action against the miscreants behind these websites, it is advised to all potential beneficiaries and general public by the ministry to be informed and avoid depositing money or data on these websites.

Further, news portals are also advised to check the authenticity of websites claiming to be registration portal for Government Schemes before publishing them on digital or print platforms.

The administrative approval for PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by the ministry on March 8, 2019 whereas the guidelines for implementation of Scheme were issued on July 22, 2019.

The Scheme provides for installation of solar pumps, solarization of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps and installation of grid connected renewable power plants. After launch of the Scheme, it was noticed that few websites have cropped up claiming to be registration portal for PM-KUSUM Scheme.

To avoid any loss to the general public, the ministry had earlier also issued advisories, advising beneficiaries and general public to refrain from depositing any registration fee and sharing their data on such websites. (UNI)