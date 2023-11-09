Frequent power cuts in Ganderbal irritate residents

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 8: The people living in various areas of district Ganderbal are facing power woes, with residents alleging that they are not even receiving electricity as per the notified schedule.

Residents have stated that they do not see any notable change in the power scenario in the district despite the assurances and claims of improvement by the administration.

“This is a recurring problem every winter, and like every winter, we are witnessing pesky power cuts due to which people are facing issues as the power supply is not even as per the schedule,” said Javaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Ganderbal.

He said that the concerned authorities must take note of the problems faced by the people and ensure that they are resolved.

Ata Muhammad Qamar, Sarpanch of Chattergul, also lamented the lack of effective power supply in the areas, despite having three power projects in the district.

“The shortage of power supply continues, and people are suffering day in and day out. I urge the LG administration to make proper arrangements so that people are provided relief during the harsh winter period,” he said.

The officials, however, urged residents to use electricity judiciously so that they can provide uninterrupted power supply.