French fashion designer Thierry Mugler passes away

Paris, Jan 24: Celebrity-favourite French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away at the age of 73.

His death on Sunday was confirmed by his fashion team on the designer’s Instagram page. They shared a black square on his social media handle with the caption: “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

The cause of his death is not known yet.

The news of his death has the fashion designing world.

Model Heidi Klum commented by saying “icon” under the post alongside a broken-heart emoji. “Nonononono”, wrote Bella Hadid.

I cannot believe this is true sending love to you all. Thierry was a force of creativity and kindness, wrote British model Georgia May Jagger.

The French designer has dressed several celebrities such as Cardi B, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. In 2019, he created a stir when he designed Kim Kardashian’s ‘wet dress’ look for the Met Gala.

(UNI)