Free Textbooks To Students Of Class 6 To 12: Education Minister At Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Meeting

New Delhi: The Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in a meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) held today, discussed several issues of the samiti and topics associated with NVS. The executive committee meeting of NVS was also attended by Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre.

The NVS executive committee meeting had discussions on various topics including provisions of free textbooks to students of Class 6 to Class 12, tablets to students of Classes 9 onwards and ways to mobilise CSR funds to improve hostels and schools.

The key discussion points of the 40th meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti include a special recruitment drive for the regions of northeast, himalayan and Jammu and Kashmir, implementation of a new transfer policy from next year and revision of recruitment rules for engineering cadre.

During the meet, it was also decided that alumni of NVS will be “requested” to adopt schools.

The Ministry of Education in their social media handle said: “Minister of Education, Dr RP Nishank chaired the 40th meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.”

“Key discussion points – A special recruitment drive for North East, Himalayan regions & J&K. Tablets will be given to students class 9 onwards,” it added.

While attending the 40th meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Mr Dhotre emphasized that infrastructure of these schools must be improved on priority basis.

“Post-COVID, safety and precautions will continue. Spread of Digital education should look into aspects of access and quality,” the Minister added. (Agency)

