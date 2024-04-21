Free safety check for all LPG connections by Govt oil companies

New Delhi, April 21: A nationwide campaign has been launched to conduct basic safety checks for LPG domestic gas connections free of charge by the government oil companies and their distributors.

According to a release by the All India LPG Distribution Federation, a delivery personnel or mechanic will visit the homes of gas consumers within a stipulated timeframe to perform safety checks and educate consumers on safety protocols.

“This has been started in the capital Delhi and all the areas of the country and the target has been set to reach the homes of all 30 crore domestic gas consumers in the next three to four months said Chandra Prakash, President, All India LPG Distribution Federation.

He further said that “This safety check is being done without any financial gain, its only objective is to ensure that the consumer remains safe while using the LPG connection. This is also mandatory for taking claims on third party insurance in case of an accident”.

Whenever the delivery man or mechanic comes to the consumer’s house to deliver the cylinder, he will check eight safety rules and will also educate the consumer. During this inspection, the delivery man will also check all the gas equipment so that there is no possibility of any kind of leakage.

As part of the safety check, if the orange-coloured safety hose is found to be unusable, it can be replaced at a discounted price of Rs 150/- (for a 1.5-meter hose).

Emphasizing the paramount importance of consumer safety, it was also highlighted that this initiative is not driven by financial gain but solely aimed at ensuring consumer safety while using LPG connections. Furthermore, compliance with these safety checks is essential for making claims on third-party insurance in the event of an accident.

Accidents in domestic LPG cylinders happen due to various reasons which inter-alia include not changing hosepipe periodically leading to its wear & tear, pilferage from cylinders, transfer of LPG from domestic to non-domestic cylinder, use of non-approved/non-standard equipments, improper handling at consumer’s premises, failure of O-rings, leakage from LPG hose, leakage from stove, LPG cylinder bursting due to extreme heat generated during fire caused by other factors etc.

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) provides comprehensive Insurance Policy under ‘Public Liability Policy for Oil Industries’ which covers all LPG consumers registered with the companies.

Public Liability Insurance Policy taken by OMCs covers losses arising out of accidents where LPG is the primary cause of fire. Currently, the policy provides for the Personal accident cover of Rs 6 lakh per person in case of death, Covers medical expenses of Rs 30 lakh per event with maximum of Rs 2 lakh per person, In case of property damage, it covers maximum of Rs 2 lakh per event at authorised customer’s registered premises. (Agencies)