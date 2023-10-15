Free Langar Sewa Mark Beginning Of Shardiya Navratras At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Oct 15: For facilitation of the pilgrims, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Sunday started a free Langar Sewa at Shri Bhairon Temple Complex after commencement of Shatchandi Yagya on the beginning of auspicious occasion of Shardiya Navratras at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

The Langar Sewa was inaugurated by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board as per the directions of Chairman, SMVDSB (Lt. Governor, J&K-UT Manoj Sinha).

A pooja was held at the site before the commencement of the Langar Sewa and it is the third such facility by the Board in a row.

Two are already operating at Tarakote Marg and Sanjichatt and both the facilities have received wide spread appreciations from the devotees who relish meals being offered in the form of Prasad during the arduous track upto the Holy Cave.

The Langar facility has commenced at the already existing spacious Bhojanalaya of the Board at Bhairon which can cater to around 150 pilgrims at a time.

The Langar kitchen has been equipped with modern kitchenware, utensils and other gadgets to provide most hygienic and wholesome food to the pilgrims.

The Langar sewa has been started by the Shrine Board in its continuous endeavours for providing free meals to the maximum number of pilgrims visiting the Shrine.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr Ashok Bhan; K K Sharma Members of the Board; Dr. Jagdish Mehra, Joint CEO, other officers and employees of the Board, besides a large number of pilgrims.

Before the commencement of Navratras, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated Skywalk and remodelled Parvati Bhawan at the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on October 12 in the presence of Chairman, SMVDSB (Manoj Sinha Lt. Governor JK-UT).

These facilities were dedicated with an aim to overcome the problem of multidirectional flow and to ensure systematic and smooth movement of yatra seeking multiple facilities in the Bhawan area which include lockers, washrooms, resting place and toilets etc. and channelize the devotees towards the Skywalk for darshan of Sanctum Sanctorum.

Both these facilities were thrown open on the first Navratra thus adding to ease of convenience for the pilgrims.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer attended the beginning of nine-day long Shatchandi Yagya amidst the vedic hymns, religious chants and performance of other religious ceremonies being organized during ‘Shardiya Navratras’ at the Holy Cave Shrine for peace, prosperity and health of humanity, which will conclude with Purna Ahuti on Mahanavami.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has made grand decorations at Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it for the large number of pilgrims visiting during ongoing Navratras to pay obeisance at the Holy Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi.

The decorations are made with indigenous-foreign fruits and flowers, as well as huge reception doors and pandals have been installed in the Bhawan Area.

Likewise, the illumination of the Bhawan area with attractive and colourful lights has also been done.

Besides, aesthetically widening the Atka area by which sitting capacity at Atka Aarti has been increased from 220 to 450 is adding charm to the pilgrim’s journey to the Holy Cave.

The Shrine Board has also made elaborate arrangements for facilitating a large number of pilgrims who are expected to pay their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum during Navratras. These arrangements include round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the Shrine, sanitation, medicare and availability of special “fast related” food at the Board’s Bhojanalayas. Besides, all the routes leading to the Holy Cave Shrine are fully maintained for smooth movement of pilgrims.

Shrine Board has also ensured smooth pilgrimage of Divyang pilgrims by facilitating them by providing free pony, battery car service and assistance in darshans as per the directions of Chairman, SMVDSB.

A round the clock Call Centre with Toll Free No – 18001807212 has also been made operational by the Board to facilitate the pilgrims.

CEO Shrine Board constantly reviewing and monitoring the regulation of Yatra along with other arrangements all along the track and in the Bhawan Area and interacting with the pilgrims enquiring about the facilities made by the Shrine Board for their facilitation.

Meanwhile amidst tight security arrangements, hundreds of devotees on Sunday thronged various temples especially at Jammu’s Kali Temple locally known as ‘Bawe Wali Mata’ to pay obeisance on the first day of the Navratras.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, who is here on a three-day visit, also offered prayers at the Kali Temple before leaving for Kathua to address the volunteers.

Chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’, devotees standing in a long queue waited for their turn to offer prayers at the temple.

RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat on the first day of Shardiya Navratri, paid obeisance at the court of Mata Bawe Wali and wished the people.

The nine-day long Katra Navratra Festival will also be inaugurated on Sunday evening.

During the Navratra festival, All India Devotional Song competition, comedy competitions, ‘Mata Ki Kahani’, Bhagwat Katha and other activities will also be organised.