Free & fair polls will be written in history: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 1: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended hearty congratulations to the voters of the third phase of Assembly elections for the record turnout.

In a social media post, the Lieutenant Governor said, the great enthusiasm among voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people’s faith in democratic values.

“Congratulations to the people for a record turnout in final phase of Assembly elections. I applaud the tireless efforts of election officials, district admin, JKP & our security forces for successfully conducting multi-phased polls & strengthening the pillars of democracy.

“Great enthusiasm among voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people’s faith in democratic values. Transparent, free & fair Assembly polls 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of J&K elections”, Sinha said in a post on X.