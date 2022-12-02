Fraud Cheque Case: CBK files challan against father-daughter duo in Srinagar court

Srinagar, Dec 2: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir Friday produced a challan in Srinagar court against two accused persons in a case related to fraud cheque.

EOW produced challan in Case FIR No. 10/2018 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC against Abdul Rashid Bhat and his daughter Rifat Rashid of Hari Singh High Street Srinagar before the court of 13th Finance Srinagar.

The statement reads the instant case had been registered upon receipt of a written complaint preferred by JK Bank Branch Head, Hari Singh High Street Srinagar, wherein it was alleged that a forged cheque presented before the concerned bank officials and later on was credited into the bank account of the accused persons.

“Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir now Economic Offence Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir. During the course of investigation, it has been established that the accused persons in league with each other succeeded fraudulently in transferring the cheque amount into their personal accounts,” it reads.

It added the evidence substantiated commission of offence U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B by the accused persons and accordingly challan was Produced before the court of 13th Finance Srinagar. (KNO)