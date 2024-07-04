Franklin Templeton launches Franklin India Multi Cap Fund

Mumbai, July 4 : Franklin Templeton India on Thursday announced the launch of its open-ended multi-cap diversified equity fund called the Franklin India Multi Cap Fund (FIMCF).

The New Fund Offer opens on July 8, 2024, and will close on July 22, 2024, during which units will be available at Rs. 10 per unit.

Speaking on the launch of the fund, Avinash Satwalekar, President, Franklin Templeton-India, said, “FIMCF positions itself to exploit these emerging opportunities through a flexible yet disciplined investment approach, making it an ideal choice for investors looking for robust diversification.” (Agencies)