France beat England 2-1 to set up semi-final clash with Morocco in FIFA World Cup

QATAR, Dec 11: In the FIFA World Cup, France defeated England 2-1 to reach the semi-finals at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar last night. In the fourth and the last quarter-finals, France’s Aurelien Tchouameni netted the first goal in 17th minute of the game, while England captain Harry Kane smashed a brilliant goal to level the score in 54th minute. However, Olivier Giroud gave lead once again to France in 78th minute. (Agencies)