FPIs withdraw over Rs 5,200 crore in April so far amid tweaks in tax treaty with Mauritius

NEW DELHI, Apr 21: Foreign investors dumped domestic equities worth over Rs 5,200 crore in April so far on concerns over tweaks in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius, which would now impose higher scrutiny on investments made here via the island nation.

This came following a staggering net investment of Rs 35,098 crore in March and Rs 1,539 crore in February, data with the depositories showed.

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net outflow of Rs 5,254 crore in Indian equities this month (till April 19).