Four suicide bombers killed in terror attack in the restive NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Sept 7: Security forces thwarted a deadly attack on a Frontier Corps unit headquarters and killed four suicide bombers in northwestern Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Saturday.

All four terrorists were killed when they attacked the Mohmand Rifles Headquarters in Ghalanai town of Mohmand district bordering Afghanistan on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Army, said.

Ghalanai Headquarters is located about 50 km from Peshawar.

Security forces eliminated the four suicide bombers in the wee hours on Friday as they tried to enter the headquarters. “The four khawarij suicide bombers were killed before they caused the intended damage and as a result of which the attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted,” the ISPR statement said.

Sources said, it is believed the Jamatul Ahrar group, which is part of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is behind the attack and added, Mohmand district has seen a rise in terror activities by this faction.

Pakistan has officially declared the banned TTP as ‘Fitna al-Khawarij’ and the notification by the Interior Ministry emphasise the use of the term ‘Khariji’ (outlawed) along with the names of such terrorists.

The sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area on Saturday, the military added. (PTI)