Four Security Personnel Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam: IGP VK Birdi

SRINAGAR, Sept 28: Three army personnel and one police personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said on Saturday.

However, the police official said that the condition of injured personnel is stable now.

As per the police reports, the security forces received information on late Friday night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached to the spot, they started firing and an encounter began.

Speaking on Kulgam encounter, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi said, “The security forces received information yesterday late at night regarding the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. When the security forces reached, they started firing and there was exchange of fire. After that an encounter began and is underway right now. Three security and one police personnel have minor injuries. They are stable. The operation is going on and it will take some time to conclude. More details will come after the operation concludes.”

As the third phase of elections are approaching in the territory, he further highlighted that the police of the territory have made all arrangements for the upcoming phase.

“The J-K police has made all arrangements for the upcoming phase of the elections. The elections will be in the 5 districts of the North Kashmir. All preparations are complete…” he said.