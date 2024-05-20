Four Lankan nationals, ‘terrorists’ of IS, arrested by Gujarat ATS at Ahmedabad airport

AHMEDABAD, May 20: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday said it arrested four “terrorists” of the Islamic State from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel airport here.

The ATS, in a brief note, said the four accused, who were arrested from the airport, were Sri Lankan citizens and terrorists of the Islamic State.

In August last year, the ATS arrested three persons from Rajkot for their alleged links to Al Qaeda. They were prima facie working for a Bangladeshi handler to radicalise and recruit people for the banned terrorist organisation. (Agencies)