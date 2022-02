Four IAS officers transferred in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Feb 10: The J&K Government on Thursday ordered transfer of four IAS officers in the civil administration.

According to an order issued to this effect, Abhishek Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Katra, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar Katra, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0.

Akshay Labroo, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Srinagar (West), has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 (AMRUT 2.0).

Faz ul Haseeb, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Dharmari, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mahore and Sub-Registrar, Mahore, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir, till further orders.

Shyambir, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu vice Ghan Shyam Singh, who has been asked to report to GAD for further adjustment. (AGENCIES)