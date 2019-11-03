Four Guinness World Records slated during the 5th India International Science Festival

KOLKATA : As many as four Guinness World Records will be attempted during the 5th India International Science Festival (IISF) beginning here on November 5.

On the opening day of the four-day mega event, the largest astrophysics lesson and assembly of spectroscopes will be attempted with the participation of over 1,750 students.

Astronomers use spectroscopes to know details like temperature, chemical composition, etc. of celestial objects hundreds or millions of light-years away from us.

A small personal model of advanced spectroscopes can easily be made by anyone using a box made of cardboard that has a very narrow window used to channel light into the spectroscope.

A piece of a Compact Disc is used to split the light by a process called diffraction. This attempt is dedicated to renowned scientists Meghnad Saha and C. V. Raman.

The largest electronics lesson and assembly of optical media communication units at a single location will be attempted the next day with the participation of over 950 students.

Communication link set up through Infrared signals – Wireless infrared communications refers to the use of free-space propagation of light waves in the near-infrared band as a transmission medium for communication. This attempt is dedicated to Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman and Satyendra Nath Bose.

The record attempt for most people assembling Radio kits simultaneously will be attempted on November 7 with the participation of over 400 students.

(AGENCIES)