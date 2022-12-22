Four get Sahitya Akademi awards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Veena Gupta and Farooq Fayaz have been awarded with Sahitya Akademi Award-2022 for their literary creations in Dogri and Kashmiri languages respectively.

Nirmal Vinod and Shabnam Tilgami were awarded Sahitya Akademi Prize for translations.

The awards were announced today.

Veena Gupta has been awarded in Play/Dramas category while Farooq Fayaz was awarded in Literary Criticism category.

Nirmal Vinod was awarded for translation of Dehra Ch Ajj Bi Ugade N Saarhe Boohte in Dogri while Shabnam Tilgami was awarded for translating Gitanjali.

Original name of the book translated by Nirmal Vinod was ‘Our Trees Still Grow in Dehra’ (Short Stories) while Shabnam Tilgami’s original books which he translated was Gitanjali (Poetry), Bengali.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has congratulated all four writers for the awards.

“Heartiest congratulations to eminent writers Veena Gupta & Farooq Fayaz on winning Sahitya Akademi Award-2022 for their literary creations in Dogri and Kashmiri languages. I also congratulate Nirmal Vinod and Shabnam Tilgami for Sahitya Akademi Prize for translation,” a tweet by the Office of LG J&K said.