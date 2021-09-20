Four Employees Suspended For Alleged Embezzlement In Five Constructions In J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, Sept 20: Authorities in Poonch district have placed four officials under suspension in connection with alleged misappropriation and embezzlement in at least five constructions in Halqa Panchayat Gursai Moori in Block Mendhar.

According to an order passed by Assistant Commissioner Development Poonch, an enquiry committee has also been constituted to inquire into the allegations.

“As reported by Block Development officer Mendhar vide letter No: BM/2021-22/1702-03 Dated; 17.09.2021 and letter No: BM/2021-22/717 Dated: 19.07.2021 and this office letter No: ACDP/MGNREGA/2021 22/4022-24 dated: 06.07.2021 prima facie irregularities/misappropriation and embezzlement in (5) works is noticed in Halqa Panchayat Gursai Moori,” reads the order and lists the construction of Drain at Mohalla Chatala, Tractor Road at Mohalla Kalwala to HSS School , foot path ar Kainwala , tile work/ foot path from main road to Chatala, Pacca B/Path at Mohalla Gorsian and SC Work Graveyard at Mohalla chatala.

“Consequent to the preliminary inquiry, the role (four) staff(ers) is found suspicious/ doubtful, whereby irregularities/misappropriation and embezzlement occurred there,” reads the order.

As such Karamat Hussain Shah, the then Panchayat Secretary Block Mendhar (Present working at Block

Mankote), Javid Iqbal (Panchayat Secretary (already under suspension), Shabana Jaffari (GRS Block Mendhar) and Shajahat Ali Shah (the then Technical Assistant Block Mendhar presently Block Surankote) have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, the order reads. They have been attached with Assistant Commissioner Development office till further order.

Also, a committee comprising BDO Mankote, AE Subdivision Surankote and SO Planning Block Mendhar has been constituted to inquire into complaint forwarded by ACB Jammu on September 14, the order added. (Agencies)