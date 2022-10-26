Four days left to avail mega offers at Silk Expo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Only 4 days have been left to avail mega offers at Silk Expo at Kala Kendra, here.

Exclusive stalls of silk sarees, cotton suits, lehnga choli, bed-sheets and many more items are available under one roof at Kala Kendra. Special attractions for ethnic wear by Silk Weavers Expo by National Weavers Association.

Silk Weavers Expo has brought all kinds of clothes and charming and unique special gifts that too with 50% discount and multiple choice offers.

Silk Weavers Expo is going to organize a very spectacular and wonderful exhibition, which has selected fabrics and handlooms from 19 states across the country and all the ethnic, artistic and authentic handloom products will be available under one roof.

The main point of attraction is authenticity, high discount rate and direct purchase from the real weavers of Indian textiles across the country and no intermediates are involved.

This time National weavers Association is giving precedence to the weavers and customers only on this festival and wedding season with 50% curtail in rates. This time Silk Weavers Expo has come up with a great offer especially for women in Jammu, where they can shop for all kinds of beautiful and really awesome scarfs, dupattas, sarees and stoles with 50% discount offer. Along with this, jewellery will also be available and much demanding products for women.

The products on display will be large variety of exclusive and attractive silk and cotton sarees, dress materials, suits, stoles, dupattas, kurtas and kurties along with fashion jewellery and artifacts for home decor that are sure to entice one and all to get hold of an item of their choice.