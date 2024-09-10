4 Cops Injured As Escort Vehicle In Dr Jitendra Singh’s Convoy Meets With Accident in Kathua

JAMMU, Sept 10: Four police personnel were injured after an escort vehicle in Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh’s convoy met with an accident in Kathua district this morning. The crash occurred due to a front tire burst while the convoy was en route to a public rally in Billawar, officials said.

The vehicle, carrying an advance team of ten officers, was traveling from Preet Nagar Gangyal when the tire malfunction caused the vehicle to lose control and crash.

Head Constables Jaiveer Singh, Yudhveer Singh, Suresh Patil, and Mohinder Singh were among the injured. The other personnel sustained minor injuries. All the injured officers received immediate treatment at CHC Billawar and are reported to be in stable condition. Further updates are awaited