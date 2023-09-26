Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Four A Jeep unveiled Jeep’s exclusive-to-India, 9 speed automatic diesel ‘Compass’, at its exclusive showroom in Sector 7, Channi Himmat, here today.

The new Jeep Compass has a unique feature of 4×2 Automatic Transmission which is most suited for roads across J&K. Moreover, this all-new version delivers incredible performance, seamless gear shifts, excellent efficiency, and an agile drive experience.

Providing information, the executives at Four A Jeep told that under the revamped variant lineup, aspirational features including the Automatic Transmission, Panoramic Sunroof and Connectivity will be offered from mid trims.

“The Jeep Compass range will start from INR 20.49 lakhs and the Automatic range will start from INR 23.99 lakhs, ex-showroom price. The revised Jeep lineup makes the AT on Compass more affordable by 20% (almost 6 lakhs)”, they added.

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, the higher-ups at Four A Jeep said, “We are extremely proud of our long-standing association with Jeep, one of the most iconic brands across the globe. The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT caters to the aspiration of customers in Jammu city who always wanted a Jeep vehicle, treating them with several best-in-class offerings packed at a much more accessible price point.”

“With the new variant range, we are excited and look forward to offering a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning name of the city customers”, they asserted.

Pertinently, the MY24 Compass will also feature a new grille and new alloy wheels. In addition, the iconic SUV brand further introduces an elegant BlackShark edition with all black interior with Ignite red cues. The new gloss black grille, Lower Fascia, Flares & Cladding along with the Gloss Black 18-inch wheel accentuates the Compass BlackShark to an all-new level.