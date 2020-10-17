Fortofino launches Forevermark at new store in Talab Tillo

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: After the success of Forevermark at Fortofino’s store in Aquaf market, the trusted jewellery brand have once again partnered with Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group to launch the brand at their jewellery store at Talab Tillo in the beautiful city of Jammu.

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds, while Fortofino enjoys the customer’s trust to offer some of the best designs in finest quality. The synergies of these two brands has brought about an ideal association to offer elegant diamond jewellery pieces that come with a unique inscription number assuring you that they are the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

The store houses exquisite Forevermark collections that include the Millemoi collection, the Cornerstone collection, the Twogether collection, the Capricci collection, Bridal Rings, the Traditional Setting collection and the latest Stackable Rings Tribute collection.

Highlighting the partnership, Vijay Saraf, Chairman, Fortofino said, “We have been associated with Forevermark for 2 years now and have received a great response at our store in Aquaf market thus decided to strengthen our association by providing the brand to our customers at our store in Talab Tillo. Forevermark is the diamond expert that offers the best quality of diamonds to its partners, with its stringent selection process.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sachin Jain, president, Forevermark India said, “We feel extremely privileged to work with a trusted retailer such as Fortofino who are among the finest jewellers in the city and are synonymous with trust, purity and honesty. This launch has strengthened our partnership. We hope that the discerning customers in Jammu enjoy the wide range of exclusive Forevermark designs available at the store.”

Forevermark diamonds are the world’s most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. For details on Forevermark, one can log on to www.forevermark.com and visit the store at Commercial Complex, Poonch House, Talab Tillo, Jammu.