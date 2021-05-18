Former Union Minister Chaman Lal Gupta dies of Covid

JAMMU: Former Union Minister Chaman Lal Gupta Passes Away on Tuesday due to COVID-19.

Professor Chaman Lal Gupta was a former minister of state in the Government of India. He was Union Minister of State of defence portfolio, food processing and civil aviation. He was born in 1934 in Jammu and did his M.Sc.from G. M. Science College Jammu and Allahabad University, Allahabad.