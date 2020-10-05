Former Union minister, 8-time MP Rashid Masood passes away in Saharanpur

SAHARANPUR : Former Union minister and eight-time MP Rashid Masood died here on Monday following a prolonged illness. He was 73.

Family members said the leader was detected with Covid-19 a few days back and admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. He recovered and returned to Saharanpur three days back. But on Sunday, he became critical and was rushed to a hospital in Rorkee, where he died this morning.

Senior Congress leader and former legislator Imran Masood, has confirmed about the death of his uncle.

The leader would be laid to rest at his native Gangoh area graveyard this evening.

Rashid Masood, for the first time contested the Lok Sabha in 1977 elections from Saharanpur seat and later got elected from the seat in 1980,1989,1991 and 2004 while in 1985,2009 and 2012 he was the member of the Rajya Sabha.

In 1990, Mr Masood was health minister in the V P Singh government at the Centre. (AGENCIES)