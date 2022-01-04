Former MLC calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 4: Former MLC, Zaffar Manhas today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and put forth the general issues of District Shopian, at Raj Bhavan.

Manhas apprised the Lt Governor of various public demands pertaining to augmentation of the road network, power and water supply in Kandi belt of Shopian, besides better facilities and staff strength at DH Shopian and Keller Hospital.

The Lt Governor while listening to the issues presented by the former MLC assured him that the UT Government is continuously working for the holistic and equitable development of all areas of the UT.

He said that the issues and demands brought by the former MLC would be looked into meticulously for their early redressal on merit. He urged him to continue his efforts of welfare of the people.