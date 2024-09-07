Former MLA Aijaz Mir Asked To Appear Before NIA Court For Recording His Statement

SRINAGAR, Sep 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has asked former MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir to appear before NIA court in Jammu on September 11 as a witness in a case for recording his statement.

“The NIA vs Aadil Bashir Sheikh and others case is fixed for prosecution evidence of Special Judge, NIA J&K at Jammu on 11-09-24 and your statement is required to be recorded on the said date of hearing, “reads the notice of Special Public Prosecutor NIA J&K at Jammu to Aijaz.

“You are as such requested to cause your appearance before the Hon’ble Court on 11-09-24 at 10:00 AM sharp without fail. In case you fail to appear before the court without just cause, appropriate action will be taken to compel your appearance before the court,” it reads further.

In 2018, Aadil Bashir Sheikh, an SPO deployed with Aijaz Mir, the then MLA Wachi, decamped with seven rifles and other ammunition from the official residence of MLA in Jawahar Nagar Srinagar.

The case was later handed over to NIA for investigation. (KNO)