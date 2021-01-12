Former Ministers call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: A public delegation from Rajouri led by former Minister and senior leader of J&K Apni Party, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation hailed the UT Government for initiating the implementation of Forest Rights Act for betterment of tribal community.

He further apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Rajouri area including augmentation of banking facilities, upgradation of health facilities, besides other issues of public importance.

Similarly, former Minister, Abdul Ghani Kohli also met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the welfare issues of Gujjar-Bakerwal community including creation of Gujjar scout; setting up of model Eklavya institutions; transport facilities for nomadic people, among others.

He expressed his gratitude towards the Lt Governor led UT Government for taking several measures for the upliftment and holistic development of Gujjar-Bakerwal community of J&K.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations, observed that for the first time in history, the tribal community of J&K has been provided forest rights and a new chapter of their development is being written.

He assured the members of the delegations that all the genuine issues projected by them would be taken up on merit for their redressal and urged the former Ministers to continue working towards welfare of the people.