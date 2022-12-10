Former Minister; Sarpanch, Palli; Social Activist call on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 10: Former minister, delegation led by Sarpanch Palli and social activist from Poonch called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan.

Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister, met the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues of public importance including development of Border areas and welfare of the people.

Earlier, a delegation led by Randhir Sharma, Sarpanch, Palli panchayat apprised the Lt Governor about the status of developmental initiatives in the panchayat. They also discussed the restoration of Cricket ground and developing a community facilitation centre for people of the panchayat.

Similarly, Shazia Amin, a social activist from Poonch also called on the Lt Governor and projected various issues pertaining to the development of Buddha Amarnath Shrine, residential hostel for girls in Tehsil Mandi and strengthening of road connectivity.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the visiting delegations assured them of redressal of all their genuine demands.