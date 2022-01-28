Former Minister, Pahari Tribe ST Forum delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Several delegations including former Minister; members of Pahari Tribe ST Forum and Youth leader from Bhaderwah today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Abdul Ghani Kohli, (Ex-Minister) met the Lt Governor and projected various welfare issues of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities pertaining to proper arrangements for Gujjar & Bakwerwal population in view of winter season; tribal funds; Insurance for sheep; spreading awareness among Gujjar and Bakerwal communities regarding welfare policies & schemes, besides other concerns of general public.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation of Pahari Tribe ST Forum led by Adv. Ahsan Mirza and accompanied by Adv. Gurdev Singh and Sajjad Mirza submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to ST status for Pahari people, functioning of Pahari Advisory Board and other concerning issues of Pahari youth.

Later, Advocate Mohammad Majid Malik, a youth leader from Bhaderwah also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues of Bhaderwah including the declaration of Jammu University campus into full-fledged University; construction of Chattargalla tunnel; opening of Bhaderwah-Chamba and Bhaderwah-Bani road; Mini Secretariat and several youth-related issues.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegations observed that J&K Government has adopted citizen-centric policies and is steadfastly working on all fronts for the development and welfare of people belonging to every community.

We are committed to make every section of society as an equal stake holder in the development process of the UT, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations that the genuine issues put forth by them would be given due consideration. He impressed upon them to keep projecting the issues of public welfare and development of the region.