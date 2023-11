Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 25: Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

Zafar Iqbal Manhas, former Legislator and Vice President J&K Apni Party also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various development issues of District Shopian.

The Lt Governor assured the former Minister and the former Legislator of the appropriate redressal of the issues put forth by them during the interaction.