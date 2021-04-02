Former Minister, delegation of elected representatives call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Former Minister, Sh. Sukhnandan Choudhary today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Sukhnandan Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor regarding various issues of the farming community and discussed with him the issues related to desilting of irrigation canals, provision of fertilizer, and augmenting power supply in rural areas.

Meanwhile, a delegation of elected representatives led by former Legislator, Sh. Devender Singh Rana, comprising of DDC and BDC members also met the Lt Governor and projected various issues of public importance pertaining to tapping the tourism potential of places like Surinsar, and development of old track of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji from Kol – Kandoli via Jagdamba into heritage trekking route; Utterbehni-Purmandal-Katra and JiaPota -ShivKhori- Katra pilgrim tourist circuits.

They also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the issue of developing Ancient Temples, Shrines, and Bowlis through INTACH.

Rana expressed his gratitude for the sanctioning of land for GDC Nagrota and lauded the Lt Governor for the unprecedented work being done under his leadership in the UT.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that the UT Government is committed to equitable development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured the members of the delegation that all their suggestions and points would be considered on merit to be incorporated in the development process.