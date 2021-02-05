Former Legislators call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, former Legislator today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The former Legislator apprised the Lt Governor of various public issues, mainly from the areas of South Kashmir, pertaining to snow clearance, uninterrupted water and power supply, distribution of ration, LPG and other essential commodities.

Similarly, Ashok Khajuria, former MLC and senior BJP leader also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the former Legislators and assured them that all the genuine issues projected by them would be addressed on merit.

J&K Government is working on the principles of people-centric governance, aiming at the holistic and equitable development of the UT, observed the Lt Governor.