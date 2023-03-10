Former Legislator, Sculptor Call On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Mar 10: Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and Senior BJP leader called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today at the Raj Bhavan.

Devender Rana expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for infrastructural & industrial development in the UT, and the initiatives taken for involving the common man in decision making. He also appreciated the fast track recruitment process by the Public Service Commission.

Rana discussed welfare issues of various sections of the society including youth, PoJK displaced families, West Pakistani refugees and custodian property holders. He also highlighted the issue of pending payments under MGNREGA. The Lt Governor assured the former Legislator that the genuine issues raised by him would be examined earnestly.

Later, Ravinder Singh Jamwal, famous Sculptor, accompanied by Veena Jamwal, Sarpanch Birpur informed the Lt Governor on his upcoming initiatives for the promotion of art-related activities.