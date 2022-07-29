Former legislator, BJP spokesperson, delegation of Fruit Mandi Association call on Lt Governor

Jammu, July 29: A joint delegation of former legislator, BJP Spokesperson and Fruit Mandi Association today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation comprising of Sh Vibodh Gupta, former MLC; Advocate Abhinav Sharma, BJP Spokesperson and Sh Devinder Gupta, President Fruit Mandi Association, along with office bearers of the association apprised the Lt Governor of various issues of public importance.

The members of the delegation projected the issues pertaining to speedy execution of the ongoing Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway project, besides demanding for constitution of a committee to assess the quality of work being executed in the project. They also raised the issue related to extension of the lease of Fruit Mandi, Narwal.

The Lt Governor gave a patient listening to the issues projected by the members of the delegation, and assured them that their concerns would be addressed appropriately on merit.