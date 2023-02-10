Former J&K Minister Lal Singh Escaped Unhurt After His Car Met With An Accident

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Feb 10: Former minister and founder of Dogra Swabhiman Sanghthan Party, Choudhary Lal Singh had a close shave when his SUV met with an accident on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Kathua district.

Police here on Friday said that the car in which Lal Singh along with driver was travelling, late night on Thursday met with an accident near Londi Morh when he was returning after attending a marriage function.

“The accident took place when the driver saved the cattle on the road that resulted into opening of air bags in the vehicle saving both the occupants from critical injuries,” said a party leader. He added that both are safe.