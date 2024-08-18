Former J&K Minister, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali Joins BJP At Party Office In Jammu

On his decision to join the BJP, former PDP leader Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali says, “The policies and schemes of the BJP have reached even the last person in the queue. These things compelled me to join the BJP. Every person received the ‘sehat card’ which the people of my area refer to as the ‘Modi card’… Peace has been restored in J&K, stone pelting has ended, the common man feels more secure, and the tourism industry has grown… We will form our government… What has he (Omar Abdullah) done for J&K? They have been giving only slogans after ruling for 70 years…”