Former J&K Bank Chairman Joined Peoples Conference

SRINAGAR, Sept 23: In a significant development, former Chairman & CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad on Thursday joined the Peoples Conference. He was welcomed into the fold by PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone along with the party’s senior leadership.

Parvez Ahmed expressed his pleasure on joining the Peoples Conference and said that he was inspired by the PC President’s sincerity of thought, vision and deep desire to usher in a new era of socio-economic development in J&K.

Among other leaders present on the occasion were senior PC leadership Abdul Gani Vakil, Mansoor Hussain Soharvardi, Nazir Ahmed Laway, Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Yasir Reshi and Sheikh Mohammad Imran. (Agencies)