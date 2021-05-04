Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan Passes Away In Delhi

JAMMU: Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Jagmohan passed away after a brief illness in Delhi yesterday. He was 93.

Jagmohan Malhotra (born 25 September 1927), known by the mononym Jagmohan,, a former civil servant, held several key posts in his career, including the lieutenant governorship of Delhi and Goa. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha (the lower house of the Indian Parliament) and served as the Union Minister for Urban Development and Tourism. But his most contentious spell was in the governor’s house in Kashmir.

Jagmohan served two terms as governor in Kashmir – from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.

When the BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister in 1998, Jagmohan served in his cabinet in a variety of portfolios, including communications, urban development and tourism. During the 1990s, Jagmohan had served as nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha in 1990–96, and won a hat-trick of Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi (1996, 1998 and 1999).

“Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator & a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policymaking. Condolences to his family & admirers,” tweets PM Modi