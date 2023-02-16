Former DGP cremated with full State honours

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Feb 16: Former Director General of Police, M M Khajooria was cremated with full State honours at the Shastri Nagar crematorium today afternoon.

A team of J&K personnel accorded a ceremonial guard of honour to the former Director General, who passed away yesterday.

A galaxy of senior serving and retired officers from Civil and Police administration that includes DGP, J&K, Dilbag Singh, Retd. Chief Secretaries, B R Kundal & B R Sharma, Retd. DsGP, Dr. Ashok Bhan & Dr. S P Vaid, Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF, Dr. B Srinivas, Spl DG Crime, Shri A K Choudhary, SJM Gillani, Dr. S D Singh Jamwal, Shri Mukesh Singh, Shri M K Sinha, Shri Danesh Rana, Alok Kumar, and people of different walks paid their last respect to the departed officer.

DGP Dilbag Singh visited his home last night and paid respects to the departed soul and shared grief of the bereaved family members and relatives. The DGP has said that the departed officer will be remembered for his services to the people and to the department.

M.M. Khajooria was the 2nd DGP of Jammu and Kashmir and led the force from 16-01-1985 to 25-05-1986. He has the distinction to be the first Police officer from J&K to be inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS).