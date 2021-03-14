Forging date of birth

Through these columns, we have many a time voiced concern over many instances having come to the surface whereby some employees in Government departments of Jammu and Kashmir, embarking upon a ”daredevil” like efforts in fudging and manipulating date of birth by altering, forging or dealing in a way so as to result in pecuniary gains to self but causing massive losses to the public exchequer. They usually manage to do it all mostly by themselves or otherwise for a consideration by others and usually get away with it, probably, even attaining superannuation and thus the matter getting buried for all times. Not only that, in many cases, instances of manipulating and ”arranging” academic degrees too have been reported but neither such things were nipped in the bud initially due to absence of a well designed and organised administrative antidote including getting discreet enquiries done by the departmental heads or whatever authorities and there being no periodic personnel audits of the Government departments to verify, scrutinize, shelve and prune the genuineness and the correctness of all academic degrees submitted by the employees at the time of getting employed, testimonials, travel claim documents, medical claim documents, leave balances, credits and debits in them , whether salaries , allowances etc drawn calculated and claimed correctly and the like. The instances are illustrative and not exhaustive.

Had all the things as mentioned above been the practice prevalent in the Government departments , the instances of the like of an ”officer” of the rank of a Special Secretary would have not succeeded in forging his own date of birth to make himself ”younger ” by four more years and not pointed out by any one or found out by any type of ”checks and balances” method as there is none in the system. No wonder, he continued to be in service beyond his actual and due date of superannuation. Not only that, this employee managed to reach the high level of Special Secretary (Legal) right from a class 4 daily wager in the Electric Division Budgam Kashmir and managing out of turn promotions thus arranging trampling of all rules and regulations and this ”honest and sincere” employee failed in his “special ” efforts for getting inducted into prestigious KAS in technical quota.

This smart employee passed ”equivalent” of matriculation examination in 1980 as private candidate and in 1989 from a daily wager was made as ”Public Law Officer” and then straight to Special Secretary (Legal) in J&K Government. This “officer” has reportedly been never to any school or educational institution and all the “knowledge” acquired during service whilst being “busy” in climbing fast the ladder of promotions. Such a blatant manipulation of every hue managed by the cheat employee must not have been without the patronage of some influential big wigs in the administrative hierarchy which must be thoroughly probed and the cheat not only given exemplary punishment but recoveries made from him of all the money he has been paid from out of the public exchequer so far.